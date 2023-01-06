GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Saturday night, the Grand Rapids Griffins are hosting its second annual Mental Health Awareness game.

The team is asking fans to support positive change around mental health concerns and raise awareness for the mental health community in West Michigan.

The game will also be designed around those with sensory sensitivities.

“No goal horn, no pyro, no lights out, those stimulation things that usually will affect them,” Michael Kiel, senior account executive for the Griffins, said.

A sensory room will also be offered where people can go if the crowd and noise become too much. People using the sensory room won’t have to miss the game because there will be a muted TV showing the game.

Griffins players will wear stickers on their helmets supporting “I Understand,” a West Michigan non-profit working to de-stigmatize discussions surrounding suicide and mental health.

Last year, the Griffins were the first American Hockey League team to participate in the NHL’s Hockey Talks campaign.

“We take pride in that for sure. There are a few teams after we did it last season that have started to implement it this season. We’re excited to be the trailblazers for this opportunity and really make it happen in our league,” Kiel said.

If you buy tickets through this link, $3 from each ticket sold will go to “I Understand.”