Griffins hockey is returning to TV

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Fans of the Grand Rapids Griffins can catch 10 regular-season games this year thanks to a partnership with WXSP-TV.

WXSP’s coverage kicks off on Friday, Oct. 15 when the Griffins take on the Rockford IceHogs in the season opener at Van Andel Arena, beginning at 7 p.m.

Griffins announcer Bob Kaser returns to the booth this season after recovering from heart surgery in February. WOOD TV8 sports anchor Larry Figurski — who has spent 21 seasons as a Griffins color analyst — and Lou Rabaut will share color commentating duties on the Griffins telecasts, which will be simulcast on WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM.

This is the second consecutive year WXSP has televised the Griffins’ home games. The station broadcast the 2020-2021 season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Delivering Griffins hockey games on broadcast television was a way to support our partners and the fans during the pandemic. The response was so positive that there was no question of broadcasting games again this year and continuing our partnership in serving hockey fans throughout the West Michigan region,” said Julie Brinks, VP and GM of Nexstar Media, Inc.

A sister station to WOOD TV8 and WOTV, WXSP can be found on all local cable systems as well as a series of low-power channels across the region, including in Grand Rapids (WOLP channel 27), Holland (WOHO channel 33), Muskegon (WOMS channel 29), Kalamazoo (WOKZ channel 50) and Battle Creek (WOBC channel 14).

For Griffins fans outside of the WXSP viewing area or who prefer to watch games on their mobile device or computer, AHLTV remains the exclusive streaming provider for all 76 games, with a full-season subscription priced at $64.99.

Fans attending the games in-person will not be required to wear a mask or show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, the team announced Thursday.

Find the Griffins’ full 2021-2022 schedule here.

Griffins Hockey on WXSP-TV

Friday, Oct. 15 vs. Rockford

Friday, Nov. 26 vs. Chicago

Saturday, Jan. 22 vs. Milwaukee

Saturday, Feb. 5 vs. Ontario

Saturday, Feb. 19 vs. Rockford

Saturday, Feb. 26 vs. Bakersfield

Saturday, March 5 vs. Iowa

Friday, March 18 vs. Texas

Saturday, April 2 vs. Texas

Friday, April 22 vs. Chicago

*All games will begin at 7 p.m. EST