Griffins game against Wolves canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins’ home game against the Chicago Wolves has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The American Hockey League announced Thursday the game was postponed due to league coronavirus protocols within the Chicago Wolves hockey program.

A make-up date has not yet been scheduled. As of this time, the league says all tickets purchased for Friday’s game will be valid for the new game date. Ticket holders who would rather get a refund can fill out a refund request form online.

The Griffins play next on Saturday when they visit the Cleveland Monsters.