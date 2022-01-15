Griffins game against Manitoba Moose makes history with first female official

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins began their weekend series against the Manitoba Moose making history with the female official for the first time in Griffins’ history.

Kristen Welsh is the first female official to take to the ice as a lineperson for a Griffins game.

During the game, the Griffins broke a three-game losing streak in a 3-2 victory and extended their home point streak to seven games (5-0-2-0).

In the opening period, shots were controlled by the Griffins 11-6, but it was Manitoba that scored first.

After both teams were penalized for fighting and Dominik Shine was given an extra two for instigating, Manitoba was able to score on the man advantage.

Center Kyle Criscuolo was reassigned to the Griffins by the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. He tied the contest at two heading into the final frame.

Rookie Jonatan Berggren fired a sharp angle shot over the left shoulder of Cormier to give Grand Rapids a 3-2 overtime victory.

The teams play again on Saturday at 7 p.m.