Griffins fall to Milwaukee Admirals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Griffins’ eight-game home streak ended when the Milwaukee Admirals won 5-2 Saturday at Van Andel Arena. The loss also ended a six-game point streak versus the admirals.

After Saturday’s 200th overall meeting, the Griffins now hold a 107-70-7-8-8 record over Milwaukee.

Muskegon native Justin Abdelkader made his season debut and set the new record for longest time span between Griffins appearances at 4,305 days, or 11 years, nine months and 12 days. Gemel Smith also made his season debut, logging an even plus-minus rating and Matt Berry made his first goal as a Griffin.

Milwaukee scored the game’s first goal at 4:25. Fourty-four seconds later, Jon Martin connected with Dennis Yan at the blue line who sent the puck into the right side of the net. The game was tied 1-1 with 14:41 left in the period.

The Admirals scored in the middle frame with a tally at 5:18. During a two-on-one Tommy Novac fired a shot towards the net, but Victor Brattstrom blocked it. Rocco Grimaldi got the rebound and send the disk into the top right corner, giving the Milwaukee a 2-1 lead.

With 6:54 remaining, Donovan Sebrango passed the buck to Matt Berry. Berry sent the puck over the left shoulder of Connor Ingram for his first goal as a Griffin. He tied the game at two.

Milwaukee was leading again after Frederic Allard fired a shot towards the goal and it was deflected by Cole Schneider, giving the Admirals a lead at 5:30.

Grimaldi shot the puck past he right shoulder of the netminder with 3:11 remaining in the third.

The Griffins pulled Brattstrom for an extra skater at 16:58. Grimaldi stole the puck from the defense at the blue line and sent it into the empty net with 24 seconds remaining.