Griffins fall to Chicago Wolves

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WOOD) — The Chicago Wolves beat the Grand Rapids Griffins after three power play goals for a final score of 4-1 on Friday at Allstate Arena. The Griffins have lost four out of their last five games overall.

The opening period was controlled by Chicago, and the Wolves scored the first goal with 6:31 left in the first period.

In the middle frame, Chicago scored on three of its four power play chances. This is a new season high for a Griffins opponent.

The Griffins finally got on the board with 13:47 remaining. Blake Hilman fired from the left circle but was stopped by Chicago’s goaltender Alex Lyon. Grand Rapids’ Matt Berry got ahold of the puck and shot it past Lyon, giving the Griffins their only goal of the night.

The Griffins will play the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Panther Arena.

Chicago will play the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Allstate Arena.