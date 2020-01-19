Closings & Delays
Griffins extend point streak in loss to Senators

Grand Rapids Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins extended their point streak to six games but fell to Belleville in a shootout 4-3 Saturday night at Van Andel Arena.

Dominik Shine put the Griffins on the board first with a goal a little over three minutes into the second period.

After Belleville tied it, Dennis Cholowski notched a power play goal to send the Griffins into the third period with a 2-1 lead.

Evgeny Svechnikov gave Grand Rapids a two-goal cushion with a wraparound goal in the third period.  
 
Belleville was able to score two to force overtime. The Griffins had a couple chances in overtime as Michael Rasmussen and Matt Puempel each hit the post with shots.

It went to a shootout and Belleville was able to record the victory.

Grand Rapids is back in action Wednesday night when it hosts the Iowa Wild.

