Griffins continue winning streak after beating the Iowa Wild

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins continued their season-high winning streak to after beating the Iowa Wild Friday 3-1 at Van Andel Arena.

The win pushed the Griffins’ point streak to five games (4-0-1-0).

Calvin Pickard recorded 35 saves while Taro Hirose stretched his scoring streak (3-2-5) to three games, as he scored his third goal over the last three contests.

Former Griffins Joe Hicketts (2016-21) and Dominic Turgeon (2016-21), who were on the 2017 Calder Cup team, played in their first game in Grand Rapids as a visitor.

On Saturday night, the Griffins face off against the Cleveland Monsters at Van Andel Arena at 7 p.m.

