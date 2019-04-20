Griffins beat Wolves 5-1

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Griffins snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Wolves Friday night in Chicago.

Friday’s game marked the Griffins first round in the Calder Cup Playoff Series.

Grand Rapids will face the Wolves again 8 p.m. Saturday in Chicago.

Online:

Grand Rapids Griffins