Griffins beat Wolves 5-1

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 11:53 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 11:55 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Griffins snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Wolves Friday night in Chicago.

Friday’s game marked the Griffins first round in the Calder Cup Playoff Series.

Grand Rapids will face the Wolves again 8 p.m. Saturday in Chicago.

Grand Rapids Griffins

 

