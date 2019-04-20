Griffins beat Wolves 5-1
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Griffins snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Wolves Friday night in Chicago.
Friday’s game marked the Griffins first round in the Calder Cup Playoff Series.
Grand Rapids will face the Wolves again 8 p.m. Saturday in Chicago.
