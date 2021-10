GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Griffins hit the ice Friday in their season opener against the Icehogs.

The two teams faced off at Van Andel Arena, playing for both a packed house and for fans watching on WXSP at home.

That's the way to kick-off the 25th Anniversary Season! #GoGRG pic.twitter.com/llesMLxaUl — Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) October 16, 2021

After the two teams tied 1-1, the Griffins went on to beat the Icehogs 6-1.