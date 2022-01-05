Griffins beat Milwaukee Admirals for third straight game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins beat the Milwaukee Admirals 7-2 on Wednesday for the third straight game.

On Friday night, the Griffins face off against the Iowa Wild Friday at Van Andel Arena at 7 p.m.

Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets. To purchase a full-season, select-season, or group ticket package, call 616.774.4585 ext. 2 or go to the Griffins website for more information. Fans can also watch the game via AHLTV or tune into Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300AM.

