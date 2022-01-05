Griffins announce rescheduled game against Chicago Wolves

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins have announced a rescheduled date for their Jan. 2 game that was postponed due to COVID-19.

The game that was supposed to be played just days into the new year ended up being postponed because of league COVID-19 protocols that were affecting the Chicago Wolves.

The Griffins will now face the Wolves on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. (Eastern) at Allstate Arena.

On Wednesday night, the Griffins face off against the Milwaukee Admirals at Van Andel Arena at 7 p.m. (Eastern).

Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets. To purchase a full-season, select-season, or group ticket package, call 616.774.4585 ext. 2 or go to the Griffins website for more information. Fans can also watch the game via AHLTV or tune into Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300AM.

