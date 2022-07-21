GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins have officially announced their complete schedule for the 2022-23 season, including games against a team they’ve never played before.

The Griffins will hit the ice for the first time on October 14 against the San Diego Gulls at home. In fact, 27 of their 36 season games will be played at their home rink, Van Andel Arena. The matchup against the Gulls marks the first time the Griffins have faced San Diego in three years.

Later that month, the team will pack up their gear for an eight-game road trip from Oct. 22 to Nov. 9 — the longest early-season road trip in franchise history.

The Griffins will host several celebrations throughout the fall, including a Halloween game Oct. 30, A Thanksgiving game Nov. 25, and a Christmas match on Dec. 23. They’ll host their annual New Year’s Eve celebration vs. Milwaukee on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

The Grate Skate Winterfest will return for Saturday, Jan. 21 vs. the Springfield Thunderbirds, whom the Griffins have never faced before.

Just like their 2021-22 season, the Griffins will play their last game in Chicagoland against the wolves on April 15.

Fans can buy full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling 616.774.4585 ext. 2 or visiting the Griffins’ website. Single-game tickets will go on sale to the public later in the summer on the Griffins’ website. People can sign up to get Griffins Nation newsletters to be notified when tickets go on sale.

For the Griffins full schedule, click here.