Grand Rapids Griffins reschedule games vs. Chicago Wolves

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins have rescheduled two home games that were postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Griffins will now play the Chicago Wolves April 13 and April 26. Both games at Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets sold for the postponed March 19 game will get you into the April 13 game, while tickets for the March 23 game are now good for April 26. You can also ask for a refund through the Griffin’s website.

The games were postponed Thursday after the Wolves were forced to activate COVID-19 mitigation protocols.