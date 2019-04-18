Grand Rapids Griffins

Grand Rapids Griffins refocus ahead of playoffs

By:

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 08:49 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 08:49 PM EDT

Grand Rapids Griffins refocus ahead of playoffs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins don't play their first playoff game until Friday, and they could use the time to regroup.

The Griffins lost nine straight to close out the regular season but still managed to sneak into the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Despite the rough stretch, players don't seem phased as they prepare for a best-of-five series against the Chicago Wolves.

"We know how we can play with this group of players. … Everything starts fresh now. So we forgot about the last nine games. It doesn't matter to us. It's about Friday night," forward Chris Terry said.

"Obviously not the ending we wanted," defenseman Joe Hicketts added. "But I think it's something that we can put in the rearview (mirror). I think we've had a good week of practice where guys are little bit looser, not quite on edge as much as we were the last three weeks having not won. But I think we're excited. If you can bring some excitement to the playoffs, that always helps."

This marks the Griffins' seventh straight playoff appearance, a franchise record.

First-round series schedule:

  • Game 1 : 8 p.m. April 19 in Chicago
  • Game 2: 8 p.m. April 20 in Chicago
  • Game 3: 7 p.m. April 23 in Grand Rapids
  • Game 4 (if necessary): 7 p.m. April 24 in Grand Rapids
  • Game 5 (if necessary): 4 p.m. April 28 in Chicago

You can listen to the games on ESPN 96.1 FM or watch online at AHLTV. Tickets for the game(s) at Van Andel Arena can be purchased online.

-----

Online:

Grand Rapids Griffins

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala

Photo Galleries