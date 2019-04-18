Grand Rapids Griffins refocus ahead of playoffs Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Grand Rapids Griffins practice at Van Andel Arena on April 17, 2019. [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins don't play their first playoff game until Friday, and they could use the time to regroup.

The Griffins lost nine straight to close out the regular season but still managed to sneak into the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Despite the rough stretch, players don't seem phased as they prepare for a best-of-five series against the Chicago Wolves.

"We know how we can play with this group of players. … Everything starts fresh now. So we forgot about the last nine games. It doesn't matter to us. It's about Friday night," forward Chris Terry said.

"Obviously not the ending we wanted," defenseman Joe Hicketts added. "But I think it's something that we can put in the rearview (mirror). I think we've had a good week of practice where guys are little bit looser, not quite on edge as much as we were the last three weeks having not won. But I think we're excited. If you can bring some excitement to the playoffs, that always helps."

This marks the Griffins' seventh straight playoff appearance, a franchise record.

First-round series schedule:

Game 1 : 8 p.m. April 19 in Chicago

Game 2: 8 p.m. April 20 in Chicago

Game 3: 7 p.m. April 23 in Grand Rapids

Game 4 (if necessary): 7 p.m. April 24 in Grand Rapids

Game 5 (if necessary): 4 p.m. April 28 in Chicago

You can listen to the games on ESPN 96.1 FM or watch online at AHLTV. Tickets for the game(s) at Van Andel Arena can be purchased online.

