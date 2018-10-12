Grand Rapids Griffins

Grand Rapids Griffins home opener Friday

Posted: Oct 12, 2018 06:02 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 12, 2018 06:02 AM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Van Andel will be packed with hockey fans Friday night as the Grand Rapids Griffins play their first home game of the season. 

The team is hunting their 23rd straight sell-out home opener, according to a team spokesman. 

The first 5,000 fans to enter the Van will receive a 2018-19 magnetic game schedule. There will also be $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

Those who can't make it to the game can watch the Griffins from home thanks to the American Hockey League. 

The league announced Thursday the Griffins matchup against the Hershey Bears will be its first Game of the Week to be featured on Facebook Watch. You can watch the livestream by going to the AHL's Facebook page beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.

