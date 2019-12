GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins lost to the Milwaukee Admirals 3-0 Friday night at Van Andel Arena.

>>Watch game highlights above<<

Friday marked the first time the Griffins played at Van Andel for three weeks.

The Griffins will face the Admirals again on Saturday starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.

