Griffins aim to close out Wolves in Game 4

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Grand Rapids Griffins faced the Chicago Wolves at Van Ande Arena in Game 3 of the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. (April 23, 2019)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Grand Rapids Griffins faced the Chicago Wolves at Van Ande Arena in Game 3 of the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. (April 23, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins have the chance to wrap up their first-round playoff series tonight.

If they win Game 4, they'll move on to the Central Division finals. If they lose to the Wolves, the series will move back to Chicago for the deciding game.

Tuesday's Game 3, which the Griffins won, was marked by brawls. It led to the AHL suspending forwards Givani Smith and Dominic Turgeon. However, even though he was ejected for a hit to the head that injured the Wolves' Tyler Wong, the Griffins' Dylan McIlrath was not suspended and will play tonight.

Griffins players say they don't expect tonight's game to be as heated.

"There might be some carryover, but I think both teams know that it's an important game," defenseman Joe Hicketts, said. "For us, it's about trying to close them out. For them, it's about trying to push it to five."

"Obviously it got pretty heated there, but I don't think that's what it will be like tonight," forward Matt Puempel agreed. "Again, there's a lot riding on this. We want to win and they want to win. They have to win. So I think it's going to be an intense game, but nothing out of hand."

Also last night, there was a problem with a small patch of ice that led to a long delay of game. Griffins President Tim Gortsema said arena staff believes things are good to go for tonight.

"There's been a lot of work going today to get the ice ready, to make sure this is not an issue," Gortsema said. "It's much more challenging coming out of a concert versus having back-to-back hockey games. So we have had the luxury and flexibility all day to make sure the ice is going to be great tonight."

He apologized to the fans who had to wait through the delay.

"Playoff hockey is the best hockey of the year," Gortsema said. "So it's the most exciting, most intense and you saw some of that intensity last night. Very physical game, certainly feels like some bad blood between the two franchises, but it makes for a very compelling, very exciting game to watch."

Faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

-----

Online:

Grand Rapids Griffins