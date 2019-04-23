Griffins hope to gain momentum against Wolves

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tune in to 24 Hour News 8 at 10 p.m. on WXSP and 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8 for game highlights and postgame reaction.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Calder Cup Playoffs return to Grand Rapids tonight.

The Griffins are hosting the top-seeded Chicago Wolves in Game 3 of the opening round. The best-of-five series is split at one game apiece.

If the Griffins gain the lead tonight, they have the chance to close out the series at Van Andel Arena. Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday in Grand Rapids and Game 5, if necessary, for Sunday in Chicago.

"In a best-of-five series … when it's tied 1-1, Game 3 swings the momentum quite a big, so we're very cognizant of that," Griffins head coach Ben Simon said.

"It's a really important game," forward Christopher Ehn, down from the NHL affiliate Detroit Red Wings, agreed. "Of course, we want to get out on top now and have the lead and be able to have a deciding game in our building."

The Griffins' power play and penalty kill, both of which were ranked in the bottom three in the league during the regular season, played a big role in their Game 1 win. Simons says special teams will need to shine again in Game 3.

"We're back at home," forward Wade Megan, also a Red Wing, said. "I think we were fairly pleased with how we played in Chicago, but it's just going to keep getting ramped up. Games are going to get harder. It's going to get tougher and tougher to do those little things right, so we've got to be ready to go tonight."

The Griffins lost nine a row to close out the regular season — but before that, they had lost only five games at home since October.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. You can listen to the game on ESPN 96.1 FM or watch online at AHLTV.

-----

Online:

Grand Rapids Griffins