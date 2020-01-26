GR native scores game winner against Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Brent Gates Jr. scored the go-ahead goal to help lead the San Diego Gulls to a 3-1 victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins Saturday night at Van Andel Arena.

With the game tied 1-1, Gates took a pass right in front of the Griffins net and was able to redirect it past Calvin Pickard 13:53 into the third period.

The Gulls added an empty netter in the final minute to bring the score to 3-1.

The two teams played a scoreless first period and traded second-period goals to set the stage for Gates’ heroics.

Gates grew up in Grand Rapids before moving to Wisconsin to play for the Green Bay Gamblers when he was 16. He played in college for Minnesota.

The loss snaps the Griffins eight-game point streak.

The AHL All-Star break now begins. The Griffins won’t play again until next Friday night.