GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Since making the jump from college to pro hockey, forward Tyler Spezia has established himself as an important veteran on the Grand Rapids Griffins’ roster.

The 29-year-old Clinton Township native suited up for Bowling Green State University in over 145 games and achieved the honor of being named to the NCAA (WCHA) All-Academic Team in 2015-2016. After his senior year, Spezia took his game to the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye where he helped propel the team to a playoff berth.

Since his move to Grand Rapids, the Griffins haven’t been able to make the playoffs but Spezia has appeared in 170 AHL games. Spezia was awarded a two-year extension from the Griffins in May of 2022 after putting up career-high numbers in the 2021-2022 season.

Above, Spezia and News 8’s Alec Giannakopoulos chat over a game of Rocket League.