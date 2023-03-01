GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — At just 25 years old, Grand Rapids Griffins forward Matt Luff has played his fair share of professional hockey.

The Ontario native has more than 280 games under his belt between the AHL and NHL.

The Red Wings signed Luff to a one-year contract in July 2022 and outside of missing some time due to injury, the winger has managed to play at a near-point-per-game level. Before inking his deal with the Red Wings organization, Luff spent several seasons with the Los Angeles Kings and its AHL affiliate Ontario Reign.

Luff, who turns 26 in May, was born about a month before the Detroit Red Wings clinched a Stanley Cup title in 1997, setting off a decades-long run of NHL dominance for the franchise.

In today’s episode of Gaming with the Griffins, News 8’s Alec Giannakopoulos goes head-to-head with Matt Luff in a round of MLB The Show.