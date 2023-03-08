GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Since winning back-to-back WCHA titles at Michigan Tech University, Michigan native and current Grand Rapids Griffins forward Joel L’Esperance has been busy at the pro level.

The 27-year-old product of Compuware Youth Hockey is in his first season with the Griffins and his fifth year as a pro. It started in 2018 when he signed an amateur tryout with the Texas Stars in March of 2018. Just four months later, L’Esperance inked a two-year entry-level contract with the NHL’s Dallas Stars. Since then, L’Esperance has suited up in 238 AHL games and is just one goal shy of the 100 mark. He’s also appeared in 33 NHL games with five goals in that span.

L’Esperance, who grew up in the metro Detroit area, signed a two-year contract with Grand Rapids in July 2022. In his first season as a Griffin, he has 19 goals and 18 assists, which puts him at second in overall scoring on the Griffins’ roster.

The Grand Rapids Griffins are still in the hunt for a playoff spot. The team is within six points with two games in hand against the team ahead of them. The Griffins will continue their push for the postseason this weekend with two games at home Friday and Saturday and then on the road Sunday.

In this episode of Gaming with the Griffins, News 8’s Alec Giannakopoulos and L’Esperance enjoy a round of MLB The Show.