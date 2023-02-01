*Editor’s note: This is the first installment of a new series in which News 8’s Alec Giannakopoulos sits down with Grand Rapids Griffins players for informal conversations over a friendly video game match.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 2018 NHL draft turned out to be quite the haul for the Detroit Red Wings.

With their first four picks, they acquired three players who are now full-time NHL players. One of those top picks is still working his way through Detroit’s developmental system, largely due to injuries.

Defenseman Jared McIsaac was selected with the 36th pick in 2018, three picks after Red Wings rookie standout Jonatan Berggren. McIsaac was highly coveted, even in a draft class that had names like Rasmus Dahlin, Evan Bouchard and Noah Dobson. The NHL’s Central Scouting had the rearguard was a top-20 prospect headed into Draft day, but surgery on both of his shoulders limited him at an important stage of his development. He played only a handful of games in his final junior season and only 10 games in his first pro season with the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Since then, McIsaac, now 22, has established himself as an important part of the Griffins blue line corps, posting 35 points in just over 100 games. McIsaac’s pedigree set him up for success at the pro level. He was named the QMJHL defensive rookie of the year in 2016-2017, won the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Gold Medal for Team Canada in 2017-2018 and won the gold medal at the U20 World Junior Championship with Team Canada.

Fans could see McIsaac in a Winged Wheel sooner rather than later, but not before News 8’s Alec Giannakopoulos sat down with him for a conversation and a friendly match of “MLB The Show.” Watch their conversation above.