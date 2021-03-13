Fans return to Van Andel Arena to cheer on Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the first time in a long time on Saturday, the Grand Rapids Griffins were cheered on by fans inside Van Andel Arena.

Tickets to the previous two home games went to friends and family of the team. On Saturday, a total of 750 fans were allowed at the home matchup, including Wade and Austin Madsen.

“It’s the atmosphere. I know there’s fewer fans, but just that alone, I bet the players got to be ecstatic to have us up there,” said Wade Madsen.

“I just miss that feeling where you can cheer for them. At home, you can yell, but they can’t hear ya,” said Austin Madsen.

A few fans are back to see @griffinshockey in person at @VanAndelArena – the first since the pandemic hit. #gogrg pic.twitter.com/KxDfFEMjH5 — Dan Boers (@DanBoers) March 14, 2021

Fans were treated to a tight matchup between the Griffins and Rockford Ice Hogs, which went into overtime. Rockford came out the victor, 2-1 in OT.

For the rest of the games, season ticket holders will get to pick seats first. Any leftover tickets will be available to the general public.

For ticket information, you can visit the Griffins’ website. Griffins home games this season can also be watched on WXSP-TV.