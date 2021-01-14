Crews begin painting ice at Van Andel Arena

Crews paint the Griffins logo on the recently restored ice at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. (Jan. 14, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The upcoming American Hockey League season is taking form at Van Andel Arena.

The ice painting process is underway at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. It’s a welcomed sign for Grand Rapids Griffins fans who have been without hockey for nearly a year now.

Crews spent Thursday painting the Griffins emblem at center ice, as well as sponsor logos.

The unfortunate news is that details about the upcoming AHL season are very limited.

The league says the start of the season is on track for Feb. 5.

Three teams have opted out of the season.

The Charlotte Checkers, Milwaukee Admirals and Springfield Thunderbirds won’t play. Their NHL affiliates are working out agreements to send players to other teams.

It’s unclear when opening night will happen at Van Andel Arena or if fans will be allowed.