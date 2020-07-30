AHL: Upcoming season to start no earlier than Dec. 4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins’ upcoming season is being pushed back.

The American Hockey League announced Thursday that the anticipated start of the 2020-21 regular season would start no earlier than Dec. 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league says it will continue to work with its member clubs to monitor developments and local guidelines.

Further details regarding the upcoming schedule are still to be determined.

The AHL’s previous season ended abruptly in March due to the pandemic.