AHL targets Feb. 5 as start date for 2020-21 season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The American Hockey League has set a tentative start date for the 2020-21 season. The league’s board of governors approved moving the anticipated start date to Feb. 5, 2021.

The AHL announced back in late July that it was moving its anticipated start date for the 2020-21 regular season to Dec. 4, 2020. The AHL suspended play on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2019-2020 season was canceled on May 11.

The AHL operates in 31 cities, including Grand Rapids.

With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. and in Michigan, it’s unclear if the AHL will be ready to return by its anticipated February start date. The league has not yet provided any specific details, including whether or not if teams will be allowed to have fans in attendance. In a press release Wednesday afternoon, the AHL says it continues to work with its member clubs to monitor developments and local guidelines in all 31 cities across the U.S. and Canada.