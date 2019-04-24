AHL suspends 2 Grand Rapids Griffins ahead of Game 4

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Grand Rapids Griffins faced the Chicago Wolves at Van Ande Arena in Game 3 of the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. (April 23, 2019)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Grand Rapids Griffins faced the Chicago Wolves at Van Ande Arena in Game 3 of the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. (April 23, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two key players for the Grand Rapids Griffins are banned from the ice during Game 4 of the playoffs Wednesday.

The American Hockey League has suspended Griffins forward Givani Smith and Dominic Turgeon for their actions during Tuesday night’s Central Division semifinal game against the Chicago Wolves.

Smith’s one-game suspension is for an illegal check to an opponent, according to the AHL.

Turgeon is suspended for two games for a “boarding incident,” the league stated.

Game 3 in the series was filled with brawls and ugly moments on the ice, including a 5-minute ejection for Grand Rapids’ Dylan McIlrath for colliding with Chicago’s Tyler Wong, who was carted off on a stretcher. Nevertheless, the Griffins pulled off a 6-2 win at home, taking a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

Game 4 at Van Andel Arena starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

----

Online:

Grand Rapids Griffins

