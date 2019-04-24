Grand Rapids Griffins

AHL suspends 2 Grand Rapids Griffins ahead of Game 4

By:

Posted: Apr 24, 2019 02:21 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 24, 2019 02:21 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two key players for the Grand Rapids Griffins are banned from the ice during Game 4 of the playoffs Wednesday.

The American Hockey League has suspended Griffins forward Givani Smith and Dominic Turgeon for their actions during Tuesday night’s Central Division semifinal game against the Chicago Wolves. 

Smith’s one-game suspension is for an illegal check to an opponent, according to the AHL.

Turgeon is suspended for two games for a “boarding incident,” the league stated.

Game 3 in the series was filled with brawls and ugly moments on the ice, including a 5-minute ejection for Grand Rapids’ Dylan McIlrath for colliding with Chicago’s Tyler Wong, who was carted off on a stretcher. Nevertheless, the Griffins pulled off a 6-2 win at home, taking a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

Game 4 at Van Andel Arena starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

----

Online:

Grand Rapids Griffins
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women
Photos: Jump Jam 2019 Photos: Jump Jam 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jump Jam 2019

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries