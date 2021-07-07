Grand Rapids Gold: G League team gets new name

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Drive announced Wednesday its new name: Grand Rapids Gold.

The name change and new logo comes as the team enters its first season as the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets.

“This new affiliation and corresponding name change is one of the biggest moves we’ve made as a franchise,” Steve Jbara, president of the Grand Rapids Gold, said in a release.

Grand Rapids Gold recently announced its first set of home games for the 2021 to 2022 season. The full 50-game schedule will be announced later this summer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Growing Grand Rapids and Beyond

More Growing Grand Rapids and beyond

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links