Grand Rapids Gold: G League team gets new name

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Drive announced Wednesday its new name: Grand Rapids Gold.

The name change and new logo comes as the team enters its first season as the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets.

Proud to announce our new name and share our new logo. Creating this new identity has been an exciting, collaborative process with the @nuggets and @NBA and we’re excited to share it with you, Grand Rapids! #elevateGR pic.twitter.com/6AqlNMsjLp — Grand Rapids Gold (@grdrive) July 7, 2021

“This new affiliation and corresponding name change is one of the biggest moves we’ve made as a franchise,” Steve Jbara, president of the Grand Rapids Gold, said in a release.

Grand Rapids Gold recently announced its first set of home games for the 2021 to 2022 season. The full 50-game schedule will be announced later this summer.