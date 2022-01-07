Grand Rapids Gold dominates against Westchester Knicks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids gold powered their way to a second win against the Westchester Knicks Friday with a final score of 110-96.

Two Gold players tied for a team-high of 17 points: Giorgi Bezhanishvili nearly reached a double-double with 17 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks while Trevon Duval earned another 17 points along with 3 assists.

The Gold will return to action Saturday, against the Cleveland Charge at The DeltaPlex Arena. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. Watch live on NBAGLeague.com.

The Knicks are heading back to Westchester to face off against the Motor City Cruise on Monday at Webster Bank Arena.