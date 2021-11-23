Grand Rapids Gold beats Motor City Cruise in home opener

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tuesday was a new era for professional basketball in Grand Rapids, as Grand Rapids Gold had its first-ever home game.

The NBA G League team hosted Motor City Cruise in their home opener at the Deltaplex.

Grand Rapids Gold is the new Denver Nuggets affiliate. The team announced its new name and logo in July.

The game was also the professional debut for Kalamazoo native Isaiah Livers, who is playing for Motor City Cruise, the Detroit Pistons’ G League affiliate.

Isaiah Livers warming up at the Deltaplex with the Motor City Cruise @WOODTV @jackdoles pic.twitter.com/YpdISIDMsz — Seth Wells (@SethTVSports) November 23, 2021

The game was close the entire night. Grand Rapids Gold led 26-19 going into the second quarter after shooting 52.6% (10-19), Grand Rapids Gold said in a release.

Going into the second half, the team only had a one point lead, and it remained close by the start of the fourth quarter.

In the end, Grand Rapids Gold prevailed over Motor City Cruise, winning 96-94.

Davon Reed proved to be the star, with a game-high 23 points. He also had nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

For the Cruise, the team’s high scorer was Cassius Stanley, with 21 points and six rebounds.

The two teams will play each other again Wednesday in the second game of the double header.