GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The NBA season just ended and basketball in Grand Rapids is already getting ready for a return.

The Grand Rapids Gold, the G-League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, has announced the first four dates of home games that will be played at Van Andel Arena.

“We are thrilled that we are able to offer these four weekend games to our fans. Last season we, unfortunately, were not able to provide many Friday or Saturday night games, yet our fans still showed up and were incredible,” Gold Owner and President Steve Jbara said in a statement. “We have a full season at Van Andel under our belts and with these priority dates we are excited about the potential that this upcoming season offers.”

The upcoming dates in downtown Grand Rapids are as follows:

Saturday, Nov. 18

Friday, Jan. 5

Saturday, March 9

Saturday, March 30

The announcement of these dates comes after the team watched and celebrated as the Nuggets took down the Miami Heat to win the franchise’s first NBA Championship. There were multiple Gold players who helped the Nuggets win the Finals including Jack White, Collin Gillespie and Peyton White.

You can claim your seats to these games right now, just email bspeyer@nbagrandrapids.com. Or you can buy season tickets for the entire 2023-24 season by clicking here.