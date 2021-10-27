Grand Rapids Football Club shutters, citing pandemic and financial challenges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ developmental soccer team is no more.

The Grand Rapids Football Club announced Wednesday it was disbanding after seven seasons, blaming the pandemic and “several other significant financial challenges.”

The club struggled when the 2020 season was canceled and without a home venue, saying it was faced with “time-sensitive decisions” following this summer’s season.

“It hurts, and I want every fan and supporter to know we worked tirelessly for the past few months on solutions and alternatives,” former player and general manager Joe Broekhuizen said in a statement posted to GRFC’s website.

He offered a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported the club, including it founders, lifetime members, fans, players, coaches and families.

GRFC launched in 2015 and has played at Houseman Field, where Grand Rapids high school football teams play. A women’s club was added in 2016 and the ladies won the United Women’s Soccer League that season.