Grand Rapids Football Club falls to Livonia FC
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Football Club had plenty of opportunities to score but couldn't find the back of the net in a Saturday season-opening loss to Livonia Football Club, 1-0.
The boys in blue peppered Livonia's net in the first half as several shots nearly went in. Late in the first half, it was Livonia that was able to net the game's only goal.
GRFC is back in action Wednesday night hosting the Flint City Bucks at Davenport University. Kickoff is set for 7:30.
