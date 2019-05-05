Sports

Grand Rapids Football Club falls to Livonia FC

By:

Posted: May 04, 2019 11:37 PM EDT

Updated: May 04, 2019 11:38 PM EDT

Grand Rapids Football Club falls to Livonia FC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)  — Grand Rapids Football Club had plenty of opportunities to score but couldn't find the back of the net in a Saturday season-opening loss to Livonia Football Club, 1-0.

The boys in blue peppered Livonia's net in the first half as several shots nearly went in. Late in the first half, it was Livonia that was able to net the game's only goal.

Watch game highlights above.

GRFC is back in action Wednesday night hosting the Flint City Bucks at Davenport University.  Kickoff is set for 7:30.

