Grand Rapids Football Club defeats Kalamazoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Football Club defeated Kalamazoo Football Club 1-0 on Friday at Houseman Field.

A penalty kick in the third minute was all it took for GRFC. After a foul in the box, it was defender and captain Sam Biek who scored to put the boys in blue on top.

Despite physical play and plenty of yellow cards, GRFC’s defense held on for the remainder of the first half and entirety of the second half to seal the win.

GRFC improves to 7-2-1, and Kalamazoo FC falls to 4-2-4 in the Great Lakes Conference Division.