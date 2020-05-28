Grand Rapids fighter prepares for UFC spotlight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the sports that has managed to get back to action is the UFC.

There’s a big fight in Las Vegas this weekend and Grand Rapids’ own Jamahal Hill is on the card.

He will fight Klidson Abreu in a light heavyweight bout.

With the coronavirus pandemic, Hill says he feels safe stepping in the octagon this weekend.

“The UFC has taken major steps to make sure everybody is safe, everybody is clean. Everybody is being tested. We were tested when we got here. We’ll be tested again before the bout. So, they are doing everything possible to make sure everything is clean. They have my confidence completely,” he said.

Hill says of all the times he’s been in Las Vegas, its strange to see less people this time around.

“It was a little strange. Me and my team took a little walk down the strip and it was very, very select few people out. Pretty much nobody,” Hill said.

The fighter who is 7-0 says stepping into the ring is a dream come true.

“I’ve worked a long time to get here. And now I’ve gotten here and I’m ready to establish myself. I’m just ready … This is what I like to do. This is what I love to do. I have fun doing this,” Hill said.

The full interview with Hill can be watched in the video player above.

You can watch the fight Friday on ESPN and ESPN+.