Grand Rapids fighter Hill beats COVID-19, returns to octagon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids native Jamahal Hill will return to the octagon this month after overcoming a nasty case of COVID-19.

Hill is on the fight card for UFC 263, a pay-per-view fight in Glendale, Arizona, on June 12. It’s the biggest fight of his career so far.

Hill (7-0-0) is ranked No. 15 in the light heavyweight division. His opponent Paul Craig is ranked No. 14.

The fight was supposed to happen in March, but Hill contracted COVID-19 and it had to be pushed back. On social media, Craig and his fans claimed Hill was faking it to duck the fight.

Hill wasn’t thrilled about that accusation. He said he was so sick he was coughing up blood.

Above, Hill talks about overcoming the virus and the upcoming fight.