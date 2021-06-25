Grand Rapids Drive ready for new partner, name, season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We don’t know the new name, or what the logo will look like, but we do know when the first set of home games will be for the Grand Rapids Drive.

This is the first season for the team as the NBA G league affiliate of the Denver Nuggets.

Team owner Steve Jbara says they’re very excited to have things moving forward, and the next big announcement will be the name and logo.

“It’s super exciting that we have some dates, we have something to look forward to, something to build on,” Jbara said.

Jbara says they are finalizing things right now, and expect to release the name after the 4th of July.

“I’ve seen some of the mock-ups, it looks really good,” Jbara said. “Obviously it ties in closely with Denver and kind of build on the two communities together.”

He talked about what an instrumental part of the management team Ben Wallace has been and says it’s been great having him on board.

Fans can expect some fun theme nights when the home games begin in December.