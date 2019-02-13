Sports

Grand Rapids Drive fall to Greensboro Swarm

Posted: Feb 12, 2019 07:43 PM EST

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Lunch with the Grand Rapids Drive was spoiled by a big fourth quarter comeback on Tuesday.

The Drive played a matinee game against the Greensboro Swarm. For three quarters, the Drive looked like a team that was going to run its winning streak to five games.

“They're a tough physical team. We didn't defend at the level we needed to,” said Drive Head Coach Ryan Krueger. “You score 117 points, you should win every game and that's not what happened here tonight.”

Ryan said that after winning four in a row, the team was apparently feeling too good.

“We have been doing some good things but you have to go out and earn it every day and we didn't earn it today,” he said.

The Swarm beat the Drive 118 to 117.

