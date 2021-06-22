Grand Rapids Drive announces first 2021-22 season home games

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Drive has announced its first set of home games for the 2021 to 2022 season.

It will be the first season for the basketball team as the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets.

A new team name and logo will be revealed in July, The Drive said in a Tuesday release.

The first home game dates are:

Saturday, Dec. 4

Saturday, Jan. 8

Friday, Feb. 11

Thursday, March 10

Friday, March 18

Saturday, April 2

The full 50-game schedule will be announced later this summer.

More information can be found at grandrapids.gleague.nba.com.