Grand Rapids Drive announces affiliation with Denver Nuggets

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The no. 1 minor league sports market in the country, according to the Sports Business Journal, is keeping its G League basketball team. The Grand Rapids Drive announced a new partnership with the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

The Drive, previously affiliated with the Detroit Pistons, will also be announcing a new logo and identity soon. The team released a new video highlighting the partnership with the Nuggets and their commitment to Grand Rapids.

Drive owner Steve Jbara spoke to News 8 Sports Director Jack Doles and says the affiliation was crucial to keeping the team going.

“It’s something we can look forward to,” Jbara said. “I think we can look forward to some longer stints with NBA players because of the distance and that’s exciting obviously for our market.”

According to Jbara, the affiliation became official about two weeks ago. The two sides have been in talks for about the past year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Growing Grand Rapids and Beyond

More Growing Grand Rapids and beyond

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links