Grand Rapids Drive announces affiliation with Denver Nuggets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The no. 1 minor league sports market in the country, according to the Sports Business Journal, is keeping its G League basketball team. The Grand Rapids Drive announced a new partnership with the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

The Drive, previously affiliated with the Detroit Pistons, will also be announcing a new logo and identity soon. The team released a new video highlighting the partnership with the Nuggets and their commitment to Grand Rapids.

Drive owner Steve Jbara spoke to News 8 Sports Director Jack Doles and says the affiliation was crucial to keeping the team going.

“It’s something we can look forward to,” Jbara said. “I think we can look forward to some longer stints with NBA players because of the distance and that’s exciting obviously for our market.”

According to Jbara, the affiliation became official about two weeks ago. The two sides have been in talks for about the past year.