GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A World Champion is coming back to Grand Rapids.

On Saturday night, West Michigan native Jamahal Hill beat veteran fighter Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC 283 which was held at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to win the title. Known in the octagon as “sweet dreams,” Hill beat the former champion in five rounds to claim his first UFC title.

It was a unanimous decision, as Hill earned a UFC light heavyweight record with 232 significant strikes. Teixeria even landed a takedown in the fifth round, but Hill was able to break out and keep him on the mat until the final minute of the fight.

After the fight, Teixeira announced his retirement after 21 years as a pro fighter, while Hill was overcome with emotion knowing that his dream of bringing home a championship just came true.

“From where I came from, to get to this…anything is possible,” Hill said in a post-fight interview. “Hard work, dedication, accountability, don’t let nobody tell you nothing. Too many people tried to tell me I couldn’t do it. It was impossible. I needed to win in one round. I couldn’t go five. I had to fight for everything, I had to fight to be here, I had to fight to get this. I had to fight to just live and have a chance. You can do anything if you’re willing to fight for it dawg.”

Hill has won his last four fights and improved to 12-1 in his career.