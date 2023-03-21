GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids sports community has lost a prominent member. Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Famer Mike Kadish died over the weekend at the age of 72.

Kadish was an all-state football player at Catholic Central. He went on to be a Bob Hope All-American at Notre Dame. He was a first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins and was a member of the only team in NFL history to go undefeated and win a Super Bowl, and had the ring to prove it.

During his 10-year playing career, Kadish was a force both on and off the field. He was an outspoke player rep, who fought for higher player salaries.

He also paid a heavy price. Kadish had been battling Parkinson’s since the mid-90s.

His brain has been donated, so that researchers can study the impact of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Kadish is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diane, and their three sons, Zach, Zane and Zeke. He will be remembered as one of the greatest football players to ever come from West Michigan.