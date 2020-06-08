GR native Frazier on social justice, his experience with police

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Amid a national outcry for police reform, professional athletes have shared their stories and perspective. Among them is a Grand Rapids native now in the NFL.

In addition to posting his thoughts and experiences on social media, Kavon Frazier of the Miami Dolphins recently marched in a peaceful protest in Frisco, Texas.

“It’s definitely emotional for us, especially when we see our brothers out there killed and tortured and all this other stuff going on,” Frazier said during a video call with News 8 Monday. “It’s definitely something I went through when I was younger.”

He said that when he was 10, he was with his mother at Meijer when he saw four police officers walk up.

“I was 10 years old at the time, so I didn’t think they were going to come to me. But they came to me and said, ‘Put your hands behind your back and go up against the wall.’ My face was touching the wall and they were definitely rough with me,” he recounted. “All I remember is my mom yelling and telling me not to make any false moves. As a 10-year-old, for them to view me as a threat, it showed me what I was up against as a black man in America.”

==Above, Frazier discusses why conversations about race and social justice are important.==

Frazier played high school football at Grand Rapids Christian, starred at Central Michigan University and played three seasons for the Dallas Cowboys before going to Miami.

He said his position in the NFL gives him a platform to address racial inequity.

“I am going to use it to get change here. I’m going to use it to the best of my abilities to help my people who don’t have a voice,” Frazier said.