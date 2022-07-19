GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids native Alex Rose threw a discus in World Championships finals for the first time in his career Tuesday.

The Track and Field World Championships are taking place in Eugene, Oregon. Rose has been to two Olympics, but he’s never been to the finals of an event that big. He was competing for Samoa.

On his first throw, he heaved the discus 65.57 meters. He was fourth after the first round.

That turned out to be his best throw, which was good enough to land him in the top eight and earn him three extra throws.

He finished eighth in the world.