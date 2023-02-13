GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Gold have teamed up with Special Olympics Michigan for a basketball clinic Tuesday at Van Andel Arena.

One hundred Special Olympics athletes will get the chance to participate in drills and learn from players and coaches with the Gold.

“The Special Olympics of Michigan holds a significant place in my heart. I’ve had the opportunity to interact with this organization in a variety of ways over the past few years and hosting a basketball clinic with the Grand Rapids Gold is an exciting way for me to bring these groups together,” Gold owner Steve Jbara said in a statement.

Following the clinic, the athletes will also have the chance to take pictures with the team on the court. Families of the athletes will also be able to stick around the stadium ahead of the Gold’s matchup against the Windy City Bulls at 7 p.m. at the arena.

“Any chance we can help create meaningful opportunities for our athletes is a win for our Special Olympics organization,” President & CEO of SOMI Tim Hileman said in a statement. “Without a doubt, this Grand Rapids clinic will have a positive impact on our athletes and the community, creating a positive experience for all those involved.”