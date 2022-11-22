GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Gold has teamed up with Perrin Brewing for a courtside beer garden at Van Andel Arena.

The beer garden opened up when the team started playing at Van Andel Arena after the DeltaPlex closed its doors. It is open to all fans at the stadium.

You can either enjoy a brew at the high-top tables at the beer garden or take it back to your seat. The team said it’s fitting that a team in Beer City USA has a beer garden.

“We knew fans would like that area,” said Kyle Kwaske, the vice president of sales for Grand Rapids Gold. “There’s a bunch of beer players here in the area. … Perrin was lucky enough to take advantage of everything. … (It’s) an awesome space for fans to hang out and obviously you’re up close and personal to our games and can just enjoy the game right from that end zone there.”

The Gold will be back at home Sunday, when they take on the Iowa Wolves. They have back-to-back home games on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30 against the Wisconsin Herd, and another back-to-back matchup against the Sioux Falls Skyforce in December.

Tickets can be purchased online.