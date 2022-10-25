GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Gold opened training camp on Tuesday morning ahead of the team’s season opener on Saturday, Nov. 5.

For the fourth-straight season, the Gold are starting under the leadership of a new head coach. Andre Miller, longtime NBA veteran, has replaced Jason Terry as the new head coach. Miller played in the NBA for 17 years and played for nine different teams, which included stops with the Gold-affiliated Denver Nuggets.

“I’m learning on the go,” Miller said about his first head coaching stint. “I’m learning how to deal with egos and personalities from a coaching standpoint. But also, just the balance of how a practice should go. You definitely want to keep the ears of the guys, and definitely show them a lot of respect, but at the same time you want to hold them accountable and do a lot of teaching.”

“(Miller) has so much knowledge,” Gold guard Chasson Randle said. “He played at the highest level for 17 years at the position I play, so I just want to learn as much as I can from him. He’s been big from talking, communicating and having us compete and getting in shape, so it’s been fun.”

The training camp roster features a handful of newcomers and veterans, including second-year players Manny Camper and Tre Duval. Headlining the roster this year is two-time NBA champion Norris Cole. Two-way players include former Villanova standout Collin Gillespie and former Duke player Jack White.

The team will also be getting an upgrade to their facilities, moving from the DeltaPlex to Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids. This is the first time in franchise history that the team will play at Van Andel Arena.

“I’m expecting a lot of fans,” Duval said. “New arena, new coaches, new players. We’re expecting some fans, expecting a lot of wins, and just expecting to have fun.”

The Gold will play their first game on the road on Nov. 5 against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. They’ll play their home-opener on Nov. 10 against the Motor City Cruise.