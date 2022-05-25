GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Gold head coach Jason Terry loves this time of year.

“This is a fantastic time of year for former NBA players like myself and NBA fans alike,” Terry said. “The season is coming to the end and we’re ready to crown a new NBA champion here shortly.”

News 8’s Marlee Wierda caught up with the 2011 NBA champion on Wednesday.

In their one-on-one interview they discussed the NBA playoffs and Terry shared some memories of his time playing in the league.

They also discussed Matt Ryan and Nik Stauskas, two former players for the Gold that are rostered with the Boston Celtics, and Eastern Conference Championship contenders.

